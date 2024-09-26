Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 102 stabilization slab

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    A stabilization slab was placed at WSLP contract 102 to provide the contractors a level and stable base to prepare the area for additional construction of the Montz Canal flood gate and T-wall.

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

