    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene

    CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Jake Edwards, a liaison officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, surveys damage from high water in Cedar Key, Fla. Sept. 28, 2024 following storm Hurricane Helene.
    USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 07:35
    Location: CEDAR KEY, FLORIDA, US
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS

    USACE
    Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Helen24
    Helene 2024

