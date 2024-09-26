U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jake Edwards, a liaison officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, surveys damage from high water in Cedar Key, Fla. Sept. 28, 2024 following storm Hurricane Helene.

USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners.