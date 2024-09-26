U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(right) Col. Nicholas O. Melin, Pittsburgh District Commander and temporary power team commander, briefs Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, the South Atlantic Division Commander during a tour of a staged mobilization area in Albany Ga, Sept. 29, 2024 by the Temporary Emergency Power mission team in response to Hurricane Helene.

The team working alongside Planning and Response Teams from the Albuquerque District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, USACE is ensuring swift and efficient power restoration.

USACE personnel are deployed to Alabama and Florida coordinating with Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion - Prime Power and contractors. Temporary Emergency power personnel are at staging bases with generators and equipment, postured to provide support.

USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DoD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners.