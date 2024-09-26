Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene cause damage to coastal towns [Image 2 of 3]

    Hurricane Helene cause damage to coastal towns

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District (USACE) is coordinating closely with Federal agencies, state, local, and tribal government officials in Florida to support local residents and prepare for the impacts of HURRICANE HELENE on the state, our facilities, and projects.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 05:27
    Photo ID: 8668745
    VIRIN: 240927-A-BO243-1033
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
