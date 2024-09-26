Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test damage control equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors conduct a damage control equipment test using seawater in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations Sept. 29, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Fines)

