Vanguard 24: Extend Range Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force, Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, participated in the Vanguard 24 experiment Sept. 8-20, 2024, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and the John R. Fox Range. The training focused on capability experimentation, extended-range sensing, and effects delivery to enhance operational readiness and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)