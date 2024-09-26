Soldiers from the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force, Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, participated in the Vanguard 24 experiment Sept. 8-20, 2024, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and the John R. Fox Range. The training focused on capability experimentation, extended-range sensing, and effects delivery to enhance operational readiness and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8668424
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-GS967-9803
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|39.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vanguard 24: Extend Range Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.