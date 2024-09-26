Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vanguard 24: Extend Range Training Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Vanguard 24: Extend Range Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 3d Multi-Domain Task Force, Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, participated in the Vanguard 24 experiment Sept. 8-20, 2024, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and the John R. Fox Range. The training focused on capability experimentation, extended-range sensing, and effects delivery to enhance operational readiness and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8668423
    VIRIN: 240918-A-GS967-9802
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.1 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Vanguard 24: Extend Range Training Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VANGUARD 2024

