Catching Up

U.S. Army Capt. Johnathan Van Wyk, company commander of the Douglasville-based 848th Engineer Company (SAPPER), 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, briefs Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, the Adjutant General of Georgia, on the battalion's progress during hurricane recovery operations at the Augusta Readiness Center in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 29, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)