240923-N-NO999-5018 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 23, 2024) A Retail Specialist starts a laundry machine in ship’s laundry aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8668006
|VIRIN:
|240923-N-NO999-5018
|Resolution:
|5065x3377
|Size:
|902.8 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Murphy conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.