Michael Murphy conducts routine operations

240922-N-NO999-5005 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 22, 2024) A Retail Specialist inventories items in the ship’s store aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). (Official U.S. Navy photo)