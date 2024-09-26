Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator Criswell Meets with Teams Responding to Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 6]

    FEMA Administrator Criswell Meets with Teams Responding to Hurricane Helene

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2024) - FEMA Administrator Criswell meets with teams responding to Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8667952
    VIRIN: 240928-O-MK680-9941
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Criswell Meets with Teams Responding to Hurricane Helene [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Disaster
    Helene

