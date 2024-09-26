Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Barrett Cutshall, 1-265th Air Defense Artillery, distributes supplies at a POD during the response to Hurricane Helene in Cross City, Florida, on September 28, 2024. FLARNG works alongside local agencies to provide essential support to the community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade)