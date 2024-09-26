Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Debra Cook 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Chantal Worthy, 3-265th Air Defense Artillery, distributes supplies at a POD during the response to Hurricane Helene in Cross City, Florida, on September 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 10:31
    VIRIN: 240928-A-UV688-7001
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

