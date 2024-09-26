Independence soldiers earn Schützenschnur

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Independence, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard smile together following taking part in the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Sept. 25, 2024. The Schützenschnur qualification, consisting of firing the German P8 pistol and the G36 rifle, affords firers the chance to earn a gold, silver, or bronze badge for the event. All Task Force Independence Soldiers earned gold or silver during this event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)