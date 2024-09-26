Independence soldiers earn Schützenschnur

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Independence, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard receive preliminary marksmanship instruction prior to taking part in the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Sept. 25, 2024. The Schützenschnur qualification, consisting of firing the German P8 pistol and the G36 rifle, affords firers the chance to earn a gold, silver, or bronze badge for the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)