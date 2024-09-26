Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence soldiers earn Schützenschnur [Image 7 of 9]

    Independence soldiers earn Schützenschnur

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier with Task Force Independence, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard fires the German P8 pistol during the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Sept. 25, 2024. The Schützenschnur qualification, consisting of firing the German P8 pistol and the G36 rifle, affords firers the chance to earn a gold, silver, or bronze badge for the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8667895
    VIRIN: 240925-Z-BK944-3221
    Resolution: 5221x3343
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Independence soldiers earn Schützenschnur [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Stronger Together
    Schützenschnur
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    Security Assistance Group Ukraine

