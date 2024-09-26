Independence soldiers earn Schützenschnur

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Travis Bigham, Sgt. Brennen Koji, and Sgt. 1st Class Camden Barclay with Task Force Independence, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard smile after earning gold during the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Sept. 25, 2024. The Schützenschnur qualification, consisting of firing the German P8 pistol and the G36 rifle, affords firers the chance to earn a gold, silver, or bronze badge for the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)