    WASP HOLDS PINNING CEREMONY [Image 3 of 3]

    WASP HOLDS PINNING CEREMONY

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Soren Quinata 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 28, 2024) Chief Petty Officer selects assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and newly promoted gunnery sergeants assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) sing "Anchors Aweigh" during the pinning ceremony in the ship's hangar bay, Sept. 28, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soren V.P. Quinata)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 07:59
    Photo ID: 8667870
    VIRIN: 240928-N-NT298-1163
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    CPO
    pinning
    USS Wasp
    24th MEU
    TF 61/2
    WSPARG-24THMEU

