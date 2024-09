WASP HOLDS PINNING CEREMONY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 28, 2024) Chief Petty Officer selects assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) and newly promoted gunnery sergeants assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) sing "Anchors Aweigh" during the pinning ceremony in the ship's hangar bay, Sept. 28, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soren V.P. Quinata)