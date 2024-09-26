Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving Ordnance Equipment Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 3 of 4]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 28, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Hierro Luis, from New York, moves ordnance equipment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Sept. 28, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trentyn Hevener)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 06:15
    Photo ID: 8667808
    VIRIN: 240928-N-UH131-1022
    Resolution: 5306x3537
    Size: 972.87 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Moving Ordnance Equipment Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

