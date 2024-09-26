WVNG Hosts the 2024 Annual Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Various vendors provide pamphlets and other resources to Gold Star Families during a vendor event at the annual West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat on September 28, 2024 at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”. The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania to convene annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)