The Coast Guard and partners agencies conduct secondary coastline and canal searches in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Keaton Beach, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team worked alongside, Florida Task Force 2, Florida Task Force 8 and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to conduct inspections for structural damage and possible pollution concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley)