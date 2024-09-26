Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard, listens to a Soldier assigned to the Augusta-based 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, who is responding to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)