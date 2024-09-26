Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanking [Image 16 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thanking

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard, speaks with Georgia State Defense Force personnel who are responding to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 28 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 21:20
    Photo ID: 8667591
    VIRIN: 240928-A-KE355-1108
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanking [Image 19 of 19], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Listening
    Pointing
    Analyzing
    Briefing
    In the Air
    Survey
    Huddle
    Outline
    Briefing
    Briefing
    Speaking
    Planning
    Speaking
    Buckle Up
    Explaining
    Thanking
    Listening
    Briefing
    Gathered

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download