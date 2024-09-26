Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) employee buckles her safety harness inside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in Augusta, Georgia before assessing damage caused by Hurricane Helene in middle Georgia during an aerial survey Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)