U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, outlines an aerial survey plan with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) personnel and other local agencies in Augusta, Georgia to assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene in middle Georgia Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)