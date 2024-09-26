Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, outlines an aerial survey plan with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) personnel and other local agencies in Augusta, Georgia to assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene in middle Georgia Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 21:20
    Photo ID: 8667585
    VIRIN: 240928-A-KE355-2876
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

