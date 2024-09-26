Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)