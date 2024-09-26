In the Air

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, Jose Pineda, operations chief of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), and Kerry Futch, field coordinator for Area 8, GEMA/HS, assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene in southeast Georgia during an arieral survey in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)