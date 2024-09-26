Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, and Col. Christopher Powell, commander of the 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, speak with key staff over the phone in Valdosta, Georgia, before conducting an arieral survey with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) leaders Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. GEMA/HS is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)