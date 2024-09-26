Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240928-N-SW048-3358 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2024) Master-at-Arms Seaman Jerrell Woodson, a native of Richmond Virginia, fires an M240B on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 28. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)