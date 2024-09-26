Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 11 of 11]

    Truman's Deployment

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240928-N-SW048-3358 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2024) Master-at-Arms Seaman Jerrell Woodson, a native of Richmond Virginia, fires an M240B on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 28. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 20:11
    Location: NORFOLK, US
