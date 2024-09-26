Date Taken: 09.27.2024 Date Posted: 09.28.2024 16:30 Photo ID: 8667454 VIRIN: 240928-D-AW394-3250 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 402.33 KB Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Florida Task Force 1 Responds to Hurricane Helene [Image 13 of 13], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.