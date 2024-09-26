Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator Criswell Meets with Florida Officials After Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 13]

    FEMA Administrator Criswell Meets with Florida Officials After Hurricane Helene

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Wesley Lagenour 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Dekle Beach, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and FEMA Region 4 Administrator Robert Samaan tour damage and discuss ongoing response operations for Hurricane Helene in Florida. (FEMA photos by Kirk Hanlin, Jaclyn Rothenberg)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 16:30
    Photo ID: 8667451
    VIRIN: 240928-O-FV683-3695
    Resolution: 2776x2082
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, FEMA Administrator Criswell Meets with Florida Officials After Hurricane Helene [Image 13 of 13], by Wesley Lagenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Disaster
    Helene

