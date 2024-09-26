Polk County, North Carolina (Sept. 27, 2024) - New York Task Force conducts search and rescue operations after Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8667450
|VIRIN:
|240927-D-AW394-9637
|Resolution:
|1302x1600
|Size:
|437.32 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York Task Force Conducts Search and Rescue After Hurricane Helene [Image 13 of 13], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.