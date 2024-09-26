Coast Guard, FEMA plan contingency response operations after Hurricane Helene

Cmdr. Josiah Toepfer, a Coast Guard emergency preparedness liaison officer (EPLO), discusses contingency response operations with Lisa Gniady-Banford, FEMA operations section chief, and Robert Taylor, FEMA emergency service branch director, during the whole of government response to Hurricane Helene at the FEMA Region 4 Regional Response Coordination Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Lt. Cmdr. Andrew R. Fiddes)
