    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Thomas 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    "Brigadier General Alex Harlamor, Director of the Joint Staff, Florida National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commanding General, receive a brief at the Emergency Operations Center in Perry, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2024. The briefing provided an update on Hurricane Helene response operations in the area.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 14:38
    Photo ID: 8667377
    VIRIN: 240928-A-BE701-7442
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 130.12 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    107th MPAD
    Always Ready Always There
    Helene
    Hurricane Helene

