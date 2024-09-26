"Brigadier General Alex Harlamor, Director of the Joint Staff, Florida National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commanding General, receive a brief at the Emergency Operations Center in Perry, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2024. The briefing provided an update on Hurricane Helene response operations in the area.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8667377
|VIRIN:
|240928-A-BE701-7442
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|130.12 KB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jalen Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.