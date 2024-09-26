Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

"Brigadier General Alex Harlamor, Director of the Joint Staff, Florida National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commanding General, receive a brief at the Emergency Operations Center in Perry, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2024. The briefing provided an update on Hurricane Helene response operations in the area.