Hurricane Helene Response

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Michelle Babot, senior enlisted leader of the Columbus-based 876th Engineer Support Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, briefs a route clearance team in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)