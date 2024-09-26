Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response

    Hurricane Helene Response

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia State Defense Force Spc. Matthew Hoffacker, a search and rescue specialist with the Winder-based 3rd battalion, Georgia Force Assistance Brigade North, cuts a tree limb in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    National Guard
    Hurricane Response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

