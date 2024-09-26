Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia State Defense Force Spc. Matthew Hoffacker, a search and rescue specialist with the Winder-based 3rd battalion, Georgia Force Assistance Brigade North, cuts a tree limb in Augusta, Georgia, on Sept. 28, 2024. The Georgia National Guard is providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA/HS as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)