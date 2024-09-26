Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 3-265th Air Defense Artillery, clear road debris in the Bronson Cedar Key area of Florida on September 27, 2024, as part of the response to Hurricane Helene. FLARNG works alongside local county utilities to assist with obstructions and address post-storm impacts on the community, helping partner agencies meet their needs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)