Hurricane Helene Response

Staff Sgt. Kostadin Karkolev from Bravo Battery, 3-265th Air Defense Artillery, clears road debris in the Bronson Cedar Key area of Florida on September 27, 2024, as part of the response to Hurricane Helene. FLARNG works alongside local county utilities to assist with obstructions and address post-storm impacts on the community, helping partner agencies meet their needs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)
