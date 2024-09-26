Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard’s 53rd Brigade Support Battalion pass out water and food to civilians in Perry, Fla., on September 28, 2024. FLARNG has established PODs throughout the state and is operating at various logistic staging areas to ensure supplies are available to those in need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jalen Thomas, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)