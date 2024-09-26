ASIST – Suicide First Aide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Hiers, a logistics specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, participates in an exercise during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 17, 2024. Hiers is attending a two-day class teaches participants how to identify and communicate with at risk individuals contemplating suicide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)