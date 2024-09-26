ASIST – Suicide First Aide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Heather Rushfeldt, the senior religious affairs noncommissioned officer for Task Force Spartan, teaches an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class to Soldiers assigned to Headquarters Support Company and Alpha Company, both part of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 17, 2024. The two-day class teaches participants how to identify and communicate with at risk individuals contemplating suicide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)