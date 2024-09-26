ASIST – Suicide First Aide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Headquarters Support Company and Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, participate in an exercise during an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) class in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 17, 2024. The two-day class teaches participants how to identify and communicate with at risk individuals contemplating suicide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)