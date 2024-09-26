The USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise with ships from the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240928-N-CV021-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 28, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conducts a maneuvering exercise with ships from the Royal New Zealand Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in the South China Sea, Sept. 28, 2024. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)