Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the HMNZS Aotearoa in the South China Sea

240928-N-CV021-1032 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 28, 2024) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Joseph Harms Bradburn, from Boerne, Texas, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Andrew Maynard, from Savannah, Georgia, right, shoot a shot line on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea with Royal New Zealand Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11) in the South China Sea, Sep. 28. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)