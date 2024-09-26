Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 22, 2024) A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, belays for Marines rappelling from an MH-60S Sea Hawk aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 22, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 06:26
    Photo ID: 8667108
    VIRIN: 240924-M-LO557-1281
    Resolution: 4416x6621
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer
    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer
    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer
    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer
    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer
    Recon Marines Conduct Rappel Training Aboard USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Sea Hawk
    Rappelling
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download