LAAD Fires Stinger Simulator Aboard Boxer

EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jaden Ibarra, a native of Oklahoma, and Staff Sgt. Richard Ashby, a native of Michigan, both low altitude air defense gunners assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, move to a firing point with a Stinger Trainer Launch Simulator aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the East China Sea, Sept. 26, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)