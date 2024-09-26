LAAD Fires Stinger Simulator Aboard Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2024) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to support low altitude air defense training with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the East China Sea, Sept. 26, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)