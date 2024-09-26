Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAAD Fires Stinger Simulator Aboard Boxer [Image 2 of 7]

    LAAD Fires Stinger Simulator Aboard Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), EAST CHINA SEA

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2024) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) to support low altitude air defense training with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the East China Sea, Sept. 26, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), EAST CHINA SEA
    15th MEU
    ACE
    Stinger
    LAAD
    Low Altitude Air Defense
    STLS

